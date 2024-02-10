Fire-Boltt has launched its latest audio accessory in India – the Fire-Boltt Fire Band Nova, a Bluetooth-enabled neckband headset in the budget segment priced at ₹999. The neckband features 14.2mm drivers, an IPX5 design, support for dual device pairing, up to 40 hours of playback with 10 minutes of quick charging, and more.

The Fire-Boltt Fire Band Nova is an in-ear style neckband headset with an IPX5 design with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and comes with magnetic buds to easily disconnect them when not in use. The neckband equips 14.2mm drivers with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) microphones, and dual device pairing support to seamlessly switch between devices.

The Fire-Boltt Fire Band Nova can provide up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge with USB type-C fast charging support. It comes with 10 minutes of quick charging that offers up to 100 minutes of playtime. The neckband is compatible with the Boltt Play App for added functionality.

The Fire-Boltt Fire Band Nova Bluetooth neckband is available in sleek Black and vibrant Blue colors and is priced at ₹999 and is available for purchase on Fire-Boltt’s official website fireboltt.com.

Fire-Boltt Fire Band Nova Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹999 (introductory price)

₹999 (introductory price) Availability: fireboltt.com

fireboltt.com Offers: ₹999 for a limited period

Fire-Boltt Fire Band Nova