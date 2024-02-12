WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has unveiled a new feature allowing users to block spam directly from their lock screens offering a more efficient way to manage unwanted messages and maintain privacy. Spam messages including promotional offers, fraudulent schemes, and many have long been a concern for WhatsApp users. In response, WhatsApp has introduced this new feature to empower users with greater control over their messaging experience.

The new functionality allows users to take action against spam messages directly from their lock screens, without the need to unlock their devices or access the app. When a spam message notification appears, users can simply long-press on the notification to reveal a set of options, including the ability to block the sender instantly. Additionally, WhatsApp prompts users to report the contact, further enhancing the platform’s spam prevention measures.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp already provides users with tools to manage unwanted contacts. Users can block contact by navigating to Settings -> Privacy -> Blocked contacts -> Add, and selecting the contact they wish to block.

While WhatsApp requires users to register their phone numbers to use the platform, the company has been exploring ways to address privacy concerns associated with sharing contact details. One such solution in development is the ability to connect on WhatsApp without exchanging phone numbers, offering users an additional layer of privacy.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is set to introduce cross-platform messaging support, enabling users from different messaging platforms to communicate with each other. A dedicated “Third Party Chats” section will be integrated into the application’s interface, allowing users to distinguish messages from other platforms while maintaining WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption for in-app chats.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve its platform and enhance user experience, these new features underscore the company’s commitment to combating spam and safeguarding user privacy. With the ability to block spam directly from the lock screen, users can enjoy a more streamlined messaging experience while staying protected from unwanted messages.