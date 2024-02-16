Yesterday, HONOR India launched its latest midrange X Series smartphone, the HONOR X9b 5G in India at ₹25,999 featuring a 120 Hz curved 1.5K AMOLED Ultra Bounce Anti-Drop Display, IP53 water-resistant design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC, 108 MP triple cameras, 5,800 mAh battery, 35W fast charging, and more.

The HONOR X9b 5G is a midrange smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It comes in 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM (with +8GB extended RAM feature) and large 256 GB storage running on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.2 upgradeable to Android 14.

The HONOR X9b 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED 360° Ultra Bounce Anti-Drop Display featuring an innovative shock-absorbing technology that offers impressive resistance to drops up to 1.5 meters ensuring 360° protection on all six faces and four corners even on hard surfaces as per the company.

Other display features include a 1.5K resolution (1,200 x 2,652 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 1,920 Hz High-Frequency PWM dimming. It has a Vegan Leather design with IP53 dust and spash proof protection, 7.98 mm thickness, and 185 grams weight. It comes in two color variants – Sunrise Orange (Vegan leather), and Midnight Black.

The smartphone packs a large 5,800 mAh battery with 35W fast charging delivering up to 3 days of battery life. Cameras include a triple setup on the rear side with a 108 MP f/1.75 primary camera with 4K video recording. Other cameras include a 5 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera on the back, and a 16 MP f/2.45 on the front for selfie needs.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, of HTech, said, “HTech takes great pride in delivering the highest-quality smartphone experiences to customers. The HONOR X9b is designed from the ground up to solve user pain points and meet the high expectations of HONOR’s customers. It empowers them by giving them access to some of the most advanced technologies available today. The HONOR X9b is infused with these technologies and is a worthy addition to the HONOR portfolio in India.”

Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “At Amazon.in, we are focused on continually enhancing the smartphone shopping experience for our customers. With the launch of the HONOR X9b, we’re delighted to expand our selection of smartphones with cutting-edge tech from top global brands. Offering great value, the HONOR X9b comes with convenient affordability options like no-cost EMI, guaranteed buyback, and extended warranty. Plus, with Amazon Pay Later, early buyers enjoy hassle-free credit within minutes, enabling 12 months of no-cost installments without the need for a credit card. We are excited to offer the HONOR X9b on India’s most preferred and trusted online marketplace*, starting at just INR 2167 per month.”

HONOR X9b 5G Specifications & Features

6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (1,200 x 2,652 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1,920 Hz High-Frequency PWM dimming, Ultra Bounce Anti-Drop Display feature, IP53 dust and spash proof, 7.98 mm thickness, 185 grams Software & Updates: Android 13, MagicOS 7.2, upgradeable to Android 14

The price for the HONOR X9b 5G is ₹25,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 16th February 2024 on Amazon.in, explorehonor.com, and other offline retail stores. Offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank cards or a ₹5,000 exchange bonus on the first sale day, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI with Amazon Pay later, a complimentary Charger worth ₹699 free of cost for a limited period, free-of-cost HONOR Protect Plan powered by Onsitego valued at ₹2,999 (includes one-time screen replacement in 6 months, 6 months extended warranty, 30-day assured buyback up to 90%.

