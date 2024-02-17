Google has officially rolled out the first Developer Preview of Android 15. The new Android 15 promises to deliver a host of improvements aimed at enhancing productivity, media experiences, app performance, and most importantly, enhancing user privacy and security across a wide range of devices.

The announcement was made over a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). Android Developers tweeted, “The first developer preview of #Android15 is here! Try the updated features, test your apps, and collaborate with us to build the future of Android → https://goo.gle/48i5nRp.”

The Android 15 introduces several new features including Privacy Sandbox, Health Connect, File Integrity, and Partial Screen Sharing. Android 15 also brings significant enhancements for creators including In-app Camera Controls, and Virtual MIDI 2.0 Devices as well as performance and quality enhancements and developer productivity.

Android 15 Features

Privacy Sandbox: Upgrades Android AD Services to extension level 10, incorporating the latest Privacy Sandbox to ensure personalized advertising experiences while prioritizing user privacy.

Upgrades Android AD Services to extension level 10, incorporating the latest Privacy Sandbox to ensure personalized advertising experiences while prioritizing user privacy. Health Connect: Integrates Android 14 extensions 10, providing a secure platform for managing and sharing health data collected by apps.

Integrates Android 14 extensions 10, providing a secure platform for managing and sharing health data collected by apps. File Integrity: Introduces FileIntegrityManager with enhanced security features utilizing fs-verity to prevent unauthorized file modifications or malware attacks.

Introduces FileIntegrityManager with enhanced security features utilizing fs-verity to prevent unauthorized file modifications or malware attacks. Partial Screen Sharing: Offers support for sharing or recording specific app windows to improve user consent and privacy.

Offers support for sharing or recording specific app windows to improve user consent and privacy. In-app Camera Controls: Providing more control over camera hardware and algorithms for improved low-light enhancements and flash adjustments.

Providing more control over camera hardware and algorithms for improved low-light enhancements and flash adjustments. Virtual MIDI 2.0 Devices: Extending support to virtual MIDI apps, enabling better control of synthesizers by composition apps.

Android 15 introduces performance and quality enhancements that expand the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) with power-efficiency modes and thermal management capabilities. The OS also continues to prioritize developer productivity with OpenJDK APIs and quality-of-life improvements, ensuring compatibility with over a billion devices running Android 12+.

Google outlines a comprehensive timeline for Android 15’s development, including Developer Previews, Beta releases, and the final release to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and ecosystem.

February: Developer Preview 1 (Early version for developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes).

Developer Preview 1 (Early version for developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes). March: Developer Preview 2 (Update with more features, APIs, and behavior changes).

Developer Preview 2 (Update with more features, APIs, and behavior changes). April: Beta 1 (First beta-quality release, available via an over-the-air update to early adopters in Android Beta).

Beta 1 (First beta-quality release, available via an over-the-air update to early adopters in Android Beta). May: Beta 2 (Incremental beta-quality release).

Beta 2 (Incremental beta-quality release). June: Beta 3 (Marks Platform Stability milestone with final APIs and behaviors, and opens Play publishing).

Beta 3 (Marks Platform Stability milestone with final APIs and behaviors, and opens Play publishing). July, August: Beta 4, … (Near-final builds for final testing).

Beta 4, … (Near-final builds for final testing). Final release: Android 15 release to AOSP and the ecosystem.

Android 15 includes a significant Platform Stability milestone, expected to be reached at Beta 3 in June 2024, marking the finalization of APIs and behaviors. The First Developer Preview of Android 15 is currently available exclusively for testing purposes on select Pixel devices, including Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Google encourages developers to engage with the Developer Preview, providing valuable feedback and preparing for the upcoming Android 15 release.

