After the NoiseFit Grace, Noise has launched another smartwatch in India – the Noise ColorFit Macro which is priced at ₹1,399 and features a 2.0-inch TFT display, metallic design, Bluetooth calling, 200+ watch faces, 115+ sports modes, Heart Rate, SpO2, and more.

The Noise ColorFit Macro uses a 2.0-inch TFT display with a 2.5D curve in a square-shaped metallic design flaunting its metallic, leather, and silicone straps. The smartwatch is available in three strap variants – metallic strap, leather strap, and silicone strap. The metallic strap comes in Black Link and Silver Link colors, the leather strap comes in Classic Black and Classic brown colors, and the silicone strap comes in Mist Grey, Space Blue, and Jet Black colors.

The smartwatch comes with 115+ sports modes, support for over 200 cloud-based watch faces, Noise Tru Sync technology for seamless Bluetooth calling using its built microphone and speaker, and up to 7 days of battery life. The ColorFit Macro offers health and fitness tracking including Heart Rate 24 x 7, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, female cycle tracker, and more.

The smartwatch offers a quick access dial pad, recent call logs, and the ability to save up to 10 contacts. The watch also comes with 4 menu styles, a notification display, weather updates, Reminders, an Alarm, camera control, music control, a calculator, and more. The Noise ColotFit Macro also offers voice assistance support, Notification display, weather updates, reminders, alarm, camera control, music control, and calculator, and is compatible with the NoiseFit App.

The Noise ColorFit Macro is priced at ₹1,399 for its silicone strap variant, ₹1,499 for its leather strap variant, and ₹1,599 for its metallic strap variant. The smartwatch is available for pre-order and will go on sale from 19th February 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, and Noise’s official website.

Noise ColorFit Macro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,399 (silicone strap), ₹1,499 (leather strap), ₹1,599 (metallic strap)

₹1,399 (silicone strap), ₹1,499 (leather strap), ₹1,599 (metallic strap) Availability: GoNoise.com and Amazon

GoNoise.com and Amazon Offers: ₹1,399 special price for a limited period

Get Noise ColorFit Macro on GoNoise.com