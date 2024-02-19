OnePlus 12R, which was recently announced, now offers buyers a full refund after the company mistakenly listed the smartphone with a UFS 4.0 storage configuration, instead of the intended UFS 3.1, aligning with the base storage option. Customers who have bought the higher storage variant of the OnePlus 12R i.e. 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage are eligible for a full refund until 16th March 2024.

This decision comes after the storage configuration discrepancy that prompted OnePlus President and COO, Kinder Liu, to clarify the situation on the OnePlus Community forum earlier this week. In a statement released on Friday, Liu reiterated that customers who purchased the 256 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R have until 16th March to request a full refund. Additionally, Liu assured customers that OnePlus’ customer service teams have been fully briefed on the matter, ensuring a seamless refund process.

Buyers interested in seeking a refund are advised to contact OnePlus’ customer service to discuss the file system issue and initiate the refund process. The one-month refund window provides affected buyers ample time to return their OnePlus 12R handsets and seek resolution.

Initially, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus 12R would feature UFS 4.0 storage on its 256 GB model while the 128 GB model would utilize UFS 3.1. However, after discussions on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus has rectified the information, confirming that both, the 128 GB and 256 GB storage models are equipped with UFS 3.1 storage. Acknowledging the oversight, OnePlus issued an apology and promptly updated its website to reflect the accurate storage specifications of the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12R is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand featuring a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM + 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 120 Hz LTPO 4.0 1.5K AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Android 14, and more. Here’s the full review of the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12.

