OnePlus Watch 2 is set to launch on 26th February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Simultaneously, Indian consumers can mark their calendars for the India launch on the same day at 8:30 PM IST. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be the company’s next-generation smartwatch created with premium design materials, including a stainless-steel chassis and sapphire crystal protection.

A tweet from OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter) says, “🩶 Radiant Steel 🖤 Black Steel Introducing our flagship #OnePlusWatch2, built with stainless steel and sapphire crystal for rugged elegance.” This means the smartwatch will come in two color models – Radiant Steel, and Black Steel.

🩶 Radiant Steel

🖤 Black Steel

Introducing our flagship #OnePlusWatch2, built with stainless steel and sapphire crystal for rugged elegance

Inspired by the iconic K-shaped curves of the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a round watch face that mirrors the series’ camera deco, adding a touch of sophistication to its aesthetic. The OnePlus Watch 2 promises up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode.

Regarding the watch, Kinder Liu, the COO and President of OnePlus, said, “After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product. This confidence is not unfounded, it’s built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities. Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from “Flagship Killer” to “Ecosystem builder”. It will provide you with experience that’s not just improved, but transformed.”

As per rumors, the OnePlus Watch 2 will run on Wear OS, offering seamless integration with Android devices and access to a wide range of apps and features. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available for purchase from leading online retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart in India, as well as the OnePlus India online store and offline outlets.

OnePlus has introduced a pre-reserve pass priced at ₹99, exclusively available on OnePlus.in. This pass not only secures a discount of ₹1,000 on the OnePlus Watch 2 but also includes a complimentary OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.