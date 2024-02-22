CMF by Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its latest offering – the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in India. The company has officially confirmed the launch on 5th March, the date on which Nothing is unveiling its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a)

The CMF Neckband Pro will be the first wireless earbud from the company to feature a 50 dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Other features include 5 microphones for AI call noise cancellation, and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 via the Nothing X app,

On the other hand, the CMF Buds will be equipped with a 12.4mm large biofiber and custom TPU driver alongwith ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support. Both the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be available for purchase on Flipkart, alongside other CMF accessories and the Nothing phones.

Alongside the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds, Nothing is also launching the Phone (2a) which the company confirmed last week. The Nothing Phone (2a) is all set to make its debut next month on the 5th with the two CMF by Nothing products.

According to the rumors the Nothing Phone (2a) will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 50 MP 1/1.5-inch Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 camera coupled with a 50 MP JN1 ultra-wide camera as the rear cameras, and a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.