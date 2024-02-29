OPPO F25 Pro 5G launched in India at ₹23,999 featuring a 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP65 water and dust resistant design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 64 MP primary camera + 32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording on both sides, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, and more.

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G is a midrange smartphone powered by a 6nm MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A78 & 6 x Cortex-A55) paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels, 394 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,100 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support, and is protected by Panda Glass.

The smartphone comes in two color variants – Lava Red and Ocean Blue. The Lava Red has a back with a shining gradient design and a smooth finish fabricated out of PC-GF, a polycarbonate resin mixed with glass fiber as a reinforcement material. It uses an ultra-slim 7.45mm design with IP65 water and dust resistance and weighs about 177 grams.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a triple setup including a 64 MP f/1.7 Omnivision OV64B primary camera with 4K video recording aided by two additional cameras – an 8 MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide and a 2 MP f/2.4 Omnivision OV02B10 macro shooter. The smartphone equips a 32 MP f/2.4 IMX615 selfie camera with 4K video recording on the front side.

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC Flash Charge fast charging. It runs on the Android 14 operating system, with ColorOS 14 on top, and offers 3 years of OS updates with 4 years of security updates. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “The OPPO F25 Pro 5G packs a punch with premium features like 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, a crisp, vivid borderless display, and smart AI technologies for segment-leading photography and efficiency. Add to that its slim, lightweight, durable build, and the F25 Pro 5G becomes the perfect choice for anyone who wants a powerful and stylish upgrade that is #BornToFlaunt.”

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels, 394 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Panda Glass protection, IP65 dust and water resistant, 7.45 mm slim, 177 grams

The price for the OPPO F25 Pro 5G starts at a price of ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order on oppo.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and will be available from 4th March 2024. The launch offers include a 10% bank discount up to ₹2,000 (SBI, & ICICI), no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, zero down payment (Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank), 180 days of screen damage protection, and exchange offers available.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

₹23,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage) Availability: Pre-orders available, sale from 4th March 2024 on oppo.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and other retail stores

Pre-orders available, sale from 4th March 2024 on oppo.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and other retail stores Offers: 10% discount up to ₹2,000, no-cost EMI up to 9 months, zero down-payment options, 180 days of screen damage protection, and exchange offers available

