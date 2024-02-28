After vivo V30, vivo has announced its latest V Series smartphone in Indonesia – vivo V30 featuring a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 80W fast charging, triple rear cameras (50 MP IMX920 OIS + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP IMX816 telephoto 2x), IP54 ultra-slim curved design, Android 14, and more.

The vivo V30 Pro is the upper-end model in its series highlighting its Carl ZEISS optics and Aura Light for enhanced portrait photography. According to the company, the vivo V30 Pro is the slimmest smartphone of 2024 in its segment. The smartphone flaunts its ultra-slim super lightweight design for visual appeal and more ergonomic grip. Aside from this, the vivo V30 Pro comes in two color models – Equatorial Green, and Volcanic Black.

Cameras include a triple setup on the rear side with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 with OIS support, a secondary 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50 MP Sony IMX816 telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The camera system uses Carl ZEISS optics and Aura Light LED flash. The front side has a 50 MP selfie camera with autofocus.

The front side includes a 6.78-inch 60° curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 2800 nits peak brightness, identical to the vivo V30. The smartphone also is protected by an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant design.

Under the hood, the vivo V30 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.1 GHz alongwith an ARM Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box with FuntouchOS 14. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

The vivo V30 Pro is priced at 89,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah which is equivalent to ₹47,485 or US$572 for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone is already available for pre-order in Indonesia.

vivo V30 Pro Price & Availability

Rp89,99,000 (Indonesian Rupiah) – 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage (~₹47,485 or ~US$572) Availability: Available for pre-order in Indonesia

The vivo V30, on the other hand, comes with triple rear cameras in addition to the Aura light seen on its elder sibling. The vivo V30, announced globally earlier this month, also sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with up to 2,800 nits peak brightness and IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the front, it has a 50 MP autofocus camera with dual soft LED flash. Under the hood, the vivo V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC alongwith a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.