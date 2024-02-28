HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, has announced its plans to launch a repairable smartphone later this year, aiming to revolutionize the way users address screen damages. Following the unveiling of an entry-level smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event held in Barcelona, HMD has now teased its repairable phone on social media platforms.

A tweet from HMD Devices says, “One more thing guys…http://HMD.com #HMD #MWC24”, showcasing the back design of the upcoming smartphone. The teaser images also flaunt the two color models – one in Grey and the other in Pink alongwith the HMD logo in the center. While these are the initial color options revealed, more color choices are expected to be available upon launch. Additionally, the teaser suggests the presence of a 108 MP sensor, aligning with earlier rumors and speculation.

During the MWC event, HMD Global emphasized the importance of the phone’s repairability, introducing it as a significant step towards embracing the ‘FIY’ (Fix it Yourself) movement. “You can say goodbye to phone separation due to a broken screen and get swept up in the ‘FIY’ (Fix it Yourself) movement,” said the company when teasing the phone at its MWC event earlier this week. The initiative aims to simplify the repair process for users, eliminating the need for extensive disassembly or professional assistance in case of a broken screen.

Moreover, the Silver/Grey variant of the repairable phone is expected to be compatible with the HMD Fusion case, a protective accessory for which the company has provided a toolkit for developers on the HMD global website. This accessory further enhances the durability and functionality of the device, ensuring optimal user experience and convenience. In addition to the repairable smartphone, HMD has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Barbie flip phone in May 2024, followed by other models, including the repairable phone, scheduled for release in July.