TECNO Mobile India has launched its latest Spark 20 series smartphone in the affordable segment, the TECNO Spark 20C is priced in India at ₹8,999 and comes with features like a 90 Hz display, Stereo speakers with DTS sound, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 50 MP dual cameras with dual LED flash, 8 MP front with dual LED flash, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more.

The TECNO SPARK 20C is a budget smartphone featuring a 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate and comes in four color options – Alpenglow Gold, Mystery White, Gravity Black, and Magic Skin. The smartphone uses a Dynamic Port feature that allows users to seamlessly engage with calls, charging alerts, and more.

Cameras include a 50 MP rear as the primary along with a secondary AI camera with dual LED flash making a dual camera setup while the front side includes an 8 MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. The TECNO Spark 20C offers a 1080p time-lapse feature from 15x to 5400x.

The smartphone is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB extended RAM), 128 GB storage (microSD card up to 1 TB), and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It uses the Darwin Engine supporting up to 16 background apps and delivering 65% faster app launches.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with DTS support, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and 4G LTE connectivity. The dual speakers offer up to 400% stereo sound output compared to the mono speakers according to the company.

The TECNO Spark 20C is priced at ₹8,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 5th March 2024 on Amazon.in. Offers include a ₹1,000 bank discount, and OTTPlay annual subscription (23 OTTs worth ₹5,604 for free).

