TECNO Mobile India is gearing up to launch its new smartphone – TECNO Spark 20C in India on 27th February. The Spark 20C will be the company’s latest smartphone under the SPARK 20 series. TECNO Mobile India has confirmed the launch with a teaser on Amazon.in highlighting its features like 16 GB total RAM, 128 GB storage, 50 MP dual AI rear cameras, 90 Hz Dot-in-Display with Dynamic Port, and more.

TECNO Mobile India tweeted, “Ready to ditch the Basics and define your style? #MakeASmarterChoice Dropping soon. Get Notified: http://knw.one/ItaN #TECNOSmartphones #TECNOSpark20C”. Another tweet says, “Ready to #MakeASmarterChoice and put an end to the struggle of speed? Dropping soon. #TECNOSmartphones #TECNOSpark20C.”

The TECNO SPARK 20C will feature specifications an 8 GB RAM with +8 GB extended RAM making a total of 16 GB laced with 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be powered by the Darwin Engine supporting up to 16 background apps and delivering 65% faster app launches, the company said.

The TECNO Spark 20C will also sport 50 MP dual AI rear cameras with 1080p time-lapse feature from 15x to 5400x. Aside from this, the smartphone will use a 90 Hz Dot-in-Display with Dynamic Port feature for seamless engagement with calls, charging alerts, and more.

The Spark 20C will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in and the price is expected to be less than ₹10,000. More details will be shared once the smartphone is closer to the launch, stay tuned.