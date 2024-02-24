vivo is gearing up to bring its latest vivo V Serie smartphones – vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro to India after confirming their launch in Thailand on 28th February. The company has begun teasing the arrival of its devices in India with an expected debut in early March.

The teaser for the V30 Pro sheds light on some of its standout features, including ZEISS optics and Aura light technology. The vivo V30 Pro will equip a 50 MP VCS main camera in addition to the Aura Portrait light for enhanced portrait photography.

The vivo V30, launched globally earlier this month, will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with up to 2,800 nits peak brightness and IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the front, it will feature a 50 MP autofocus camera with dual soft LED flash.

Under the hood, the vivo V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC alongwith a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the V30 Pro is expected to offer similar specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 50 MP OIS camera with a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera. Both, vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro will be sold on Flipkart, vivo.com, and other online and offline retail stores. More details should be available once the smartphone is closer to the launch.

