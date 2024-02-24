vivo India, on Thursday, launched its latest vivo Y Series smartphone in India – the vivo Y200e is the company’s newest 5G smartphone in the country featuring a durable eco-fiber leather-finish design, 120 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50 MP dual cameras, dual stereo speakers, 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, and more.

The vivo Y200e is a midrange smartphone powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2 x Cortex-A78 & 6 x Cortex-A55) paired with Adreno 613 Graphics and comes in two RAM variants i.e. 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, both models with 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card.

The vivo Y200e sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a durable eco-fiber leather finish design with IP54 dust and water-resistant protection and comes in two color variants – Saffron Delight, and Black Diamond models. It’s 7.79 mm thickness (Black Diamond) OR 7.99 mm thickness (Saffron Delight) and weighs 185.5 grams (Black Diamond) OR 191 grams (Saffron Delight).

The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system and packs dual rear cameras of 50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera along with a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

vivo Y200e Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 107% NTSC Color Gamut, IP54 dust and water-resistant, 7.79 mm thickness (Black Diamond) OR 7.99 mm thickness (Saffron Delight), 185.5 grams (Black Diamond) OR 191 grams (Saffron Delight)

Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2 x Cortex-A78 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

GPU: Adreno 613 Graphics

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

Colors: Saffron Delight, Black Diamond

The vivo Y200e starts at a price of ₹19,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order on vivo.com/in, and Flipkart, and will be available in other retail stores soon. The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC, and ICICI cards from 22nd February to 29th February, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

vivo Y200e Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

Availability: Pre-orders available, from 22nd February 2024 on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and other retail stores

Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC, and ICICI cards from 22nd February to 29th February, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

