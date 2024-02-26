Vi, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has unveiled a new offering to provide added convenience for international travelers. In collaboration with Blue Ribbon Bags, a renowned lost baggage concierge service based in the U.S., Vi Postpaid customers can now enjoy worry-free travel with complimentary baggage protection. The partnership is designed to enhance the travel experience by offering travelers assurance and assistance in the event of delayed or lost baggage during international trips.

Vi Postpaid customers can pre-book Vi’s international roaming pack before 21st March 2024 to avail this service, for travel scheduled before 7th April 2024. This offer is available on roaming packs priced above ₹3,999.

Upon booking the roaming pack, customers are required to register with Blue Ribbon Bags before their flight departure. Once at the airport, travelers can check in their bags as usual. In the unfortunate event of delayed or lost baggage, customers must report the incident to the airline and Blue Ribbon Bags within 24 hours of landing.

Blue Ribbon Bags will then leverage its global network and technology to expedite the return of the misplaced bags. If the luggage is not recovered within four days, Blue Ribbon Bags guarantees compensation of ₹19,800 per bag, with no questions asked.

Vi Postpaid users also get additional benefits which include unlimited data and calls across 29 countries, unlimited incoming calls in over 100 countries, and access to 24/7 live agent customer support via WhatsApp.

This exclusive offer is available for a limited time on select unlimited international roaming plans including 10 days priced at ₹3,999, 14 days priced at ₹4,999, and 30 days priced at ₹5,999. The offer is valid from 26th February 2024 until 21st March 2024. Vi Postpaid users can pre-book an International Roaming (IR) Pack for travel before 7th April 2024 by visiting the official Vi website at myvi.in.