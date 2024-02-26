iQOO India is all set to launch its latest Z Series smartphone in India, the iQOO Z9 5G will be the company’s midrange smartphone featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and Sony IMX882 primary camera, a tweet from the iQOO India confirms the launch date which is 12th March. The teaser page on Amazon.in also reveals other details about the smartphone including its design along with its launch date.

iQOO India tweeted, “Calling all #GenZ fam 🚨! #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ9 5G is in the house! Loading on 12th March exclusively on @amazonIN and http://iQOO.com/in 📆 #iQOO #iQOOZ9 #FullyLoaded #StayTuned.” Another tweet from the company says, “🌟 Ready to embark on your next journey? #iQOOZ9, the ultimate performer, is here to capture the electrifying moments of your fully loaded life! 🤘📸 #iQOO #FullyLoaded #StayTuned”

🌟 Ready to embark on your next journey? #iQOOZ9, the ultimate performer, is here to capture the electrifying moments of your fully loaded life! 🤘📸#iQOO #FullyLoaded #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/3nSqw2a1Yq — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 26, 2024

The upcoming smartphone will feature a dual camera setup on the rear side with the primary camera utilizing a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC showcasing its performance benchmarks from AnTuTu 10 with a score of 734K points.

The iQOO Z9 5G will be the successor to the iQOO Z7 5G and the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Sony IMX882 OIS features will be significant upgrades from its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to offer a 1.5K OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Android 14, and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in. More details are expected to be revealed soon once the smartphone is closer to launch.