vivo is all set to launch its latest vivo V Series smartphones – vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro in India, the company has officially confirmed the launch after teasers. The vivo V30 Pro, which is the upper-end model, will feature a 50 MP VCS main camera with Carl ZEISS optics and Aura Light for enhanced portrait photography.

According to the company, the vivo V30 Pro will be the slimmest smartphone of 2024 in its segment, the upcoming smartphone will flaunt its ultra-slim super lightweight design for visual appeal and more ergonomic grip. Aside from this, the vivo V30 Pro will come with a 120 Hz 3D curved display. It will come in – Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black, three color variants.

The vivo V30, on the other hand, will come with triple rear cameras in addition to the Aura light seen on its elder sibling. The vivo V30, launched globally earlier this month, will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with up to 2,800 nits peak brightness and IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the front, it will feature a 50 MP autofocus camera with dual soft LED flash.

Under the hood, the vivo V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC alongwith a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the V30 Pro is expected to offer similar specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is likely to feature a 50 MP OIS camera with a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera.

Both, vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro will be sold on Flipkart, vivo.com, and other online and offline retail stores. More details should be available once the smartphone is closer to the launch.

Know More About vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro on vivo.com/in