OnePlus has launched its premium smartwatch globally including India at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona. The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company’s next-generation flagship smartwatch created with premium design materials, including a stainless-steel chassis and sapphire crystal protection.

Features and highlights of the OnePlus Watch 2 include a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 2.5D sapphire crystal glass, IP68 stainless steel design, Wear OS 4 + RTOS dual OS architecture, Bluetooth calling, 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, 100+ sports modes, 100+ watch faces, Google Apps, and more.

The OnePlus Watch 2 uses a 140 – 210 mm round dial and sports a 1.43-inch (3.63 cm) AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 326 ppi pixel density, and 600 nits peak brightness. It comes in two models Black Steel, and Radiant Steel variants (both with Fluororubber straps and a stainless steel buckle) with MIL-STD-810H (military grade) stainless steel design, water-resistant up to 5ATM/50 Meters + IP68 certified, and 2.5D sapphire crystal glass protection.

The OnePlus Watch 2 offers a unique dual OS + dual chip architecture, users can seamlessly switch between Wear OS and a proprietary OS based on RTOS. It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 quad-core SoC clocked up to 1.7 GHz (4x ARM Cortex-A53 cores) and BES2700BP MCU. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 8.0 or later.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 is a 4nm SoC (SW5100) built for smartwatches and fitness trackers in the Wear series. It integrates a CPU with 4x ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked up to 1.7 GHz, an Adreno 702 GPU with up to 1 GHz, 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32 GB storage, and 4 GB eMMC storage for RTOS. In contrast to the Snapdragon W5+, the W5 does not integrate an additional Always-On-Chip (QCC5100 with a 250 MHz Cortex-M55 CPU).

The smartwatch comes with a bunch of features including Health monitoring, SpO2 Blood oxygen monitoring, Stress monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Daily activities and achievement reminders, OHealth app supports Google Health Connect service, 100+ sports modes with automatic workout detection, 100+ native watch faces supported by Dual-Engine Architecture, supports Wear OS third-party apps and third-party watch faces, Google apps (Assistant, Maps, Calendar, Phone, Messages, Gmail), notifications, Bluetooth calls, alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, weather, media control and playback, manager, compass, flashlight, and more.

The OnePlus Watch 2 also comes with a microphone and speakers for seamless Bluetooth calling, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual-band L1 + L5 GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS.

On the battery side, it packs 500 mAh that lasts up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, up to 48 hours in heavy use, up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode. It supports VOOC fast charging that charges 100% in 60 minutes and 24 hours of power (1 day) in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications & Features

OnePlus Watch 2 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹24,999

₹24,999 Availability: 4th March at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus Experience store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Reliance, Croma, and other retail partner stores

4th March at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus Experience store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Reliance, Croma, and other retail partner stores Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank and OneCard, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months from 4th March 2024 to 10th March 2024, no-cost EMI of 6 months from 11th March 2024 to 31st March 2024, ₹1,000 discount via the RCC (Red Cable Club) from 26th February 2024 to 31st March 2024, free OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro for first 3 customers who purchased from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App, free shoulder bag for limited number of customers who purchased from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App

