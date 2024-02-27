TECNO has unveiled its latest mid-range 5G smartphone – the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 held in Barcelona. The company has confirmed that the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G will launch in India soon alongside other countries. The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G is the successor to last year’s TECNO POVA 5 Pro with features such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB RAM, a 6,000 mAh battery, 70W fast charging, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G comes with a Dynamic-Eye Design with a unique Dynamic Light Effect on the back cover creating mesmerizing lighting effects. With 210 single-point controlled MiniLEDs, users can customize up to 101 different lighting scenarios to suit their preferences.

The POVA 6 Pro 5G offers military-grade durability with IP54 water and dust resistance and is available in Comet Green, and Meteorite Grey color options. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front side with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 70W fast charging. Cameras include 108 MP rear as the primary along with two secondary cameras – 2 MP and an AI lens with dual LED flash making a triple camera setup on the back while the front side includes a 32 MP selfie camera with dual LED flash.

The 70W Ultra Charge technology can charge the battery up to 50% in just 20 minutes and reach full charge i.e. 100% in 50 minutes. Additionally, the phone features 1% Super-Endurance Power providing up to 20 minutes of calling even when the battery is critically low. It also offers 10W reverse charging support, and advanced safety features including STS Secure Battery Technology to prevent internal shortcuts, Bypass Charge to prevent overheating, and Charging Water Detection to alert users of moisture.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G will be available in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and India starting from the end of February. Following its initial release, the device will be widely available across key regions, with pricing details to be announced at the time of launch.

Commenting on the new phone, Leo Li, Product Director of TECNO, said, “Through extensive research into global users, we learned that there is great anticipation for even smoother gaming and entertainment experiences and longer-lasting endurance. POVA 6 Pro 5G is designed in response to these expectations, with advanced battery technology, mighty performance and striking audiovisuals to deliver entertainment beyond limits.”