Excitel, a Home internet startup, has introduced its new exciting broadband plan named ‘Excitel TV,’ an IPTV service exclusively for its Delhi-NCR customers, expanding its Cable Cutter plan. The service offers access to over 550 premium cable TV and Free-to-Air channels, including popular networks like Star Plus HD and Colors HD. Last year, the company unveiled its BIG SCREEN plan to over 35 cities starting at ₹1,299 price and offers a Mini Home Theater and a Smart TV and also comes with up to 400 Mbps speed, 16 OTT platforms, and 550+ Live TV Channels.

To revolutionize TV consumption, Excitel aims to provide a cost-effective home entertainment option that caters to the diverse preferences of its users. In collaboration with PlayBox TV, Excitel TV offers a game-changing solution, seamlessly integrating prevalent OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, and Aha, all supported by high-speed internet reaching up to 400 Mbps.

Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, of Excitel, said, “In this new era of home entertainment, we observe a shift among customers who prefer bundled offerings over managing individual plans for OTT, Internet, and now Cable TV. In response to this trend, our Excitel TV plan is crafted to simplify the experience, consolidating these essential services into one affordable package, starting at just Rs. 554 per month.

We acknowledge our consumers’ desire for a hassle-free approach to home entertainment access, and we strive to facilitate it. This reflects our commitment to embedding Home Internet at the heart of Indian households, presenting a comprehensive solution that aligns with users’ evolving content and entertainment preferences.”

Excitel TV Plan Details

The Excitel TV plans details are as follows: