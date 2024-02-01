HMD Global drops Nokia branding, the company has officially switched its social media and website from Nokia Mobile to HMD. They’re still selling Nokia phones, tablets, and accessories and offering support, but it seems like we won’t be seeing any new Nokia phones.

HMD Global, known for the Nokia smartphones, made a major change in September by introducing its own HMD brand. They promised to bring out a bunch of new HMD-branded devices, along with keeping Nokia phones. Plus, they shared plans to team up with new partners for exciting stuff.

HMD Global is gearing up to bring their own original HMD branded devices and phones made with new partners. Here’s a sneak peek with a teaser video showing off the design of an upcoming phone. The company has also teased another HMD phone with a cool Lumia-like design and a pretty Pink color. The new HMD phones are set to make their debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona at the end of February.