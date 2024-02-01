motorola India recently introduced its newest moto g Series smartphone – the moto g24 Power which is an affordable smartphone starting at ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) and is packed with features such as a 90 Hz display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, Android 14 out-of-the-box, an IP52 rated dust and splash-resistant design, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our moto g24 Power review.

moto g24 Power Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate

6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate Software: Android 14 operating system, MyUX

Android 14 operating system, MyUX CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC

12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), Quad Pixel, LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), Quad Pixel, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

6,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging Colors: Glacier Blue, Ink Blue

Glacier Blue, Ink Blue Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹9,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹9,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: From 7th February 2024 on motorola.in, Flipkart, and retail stores

From 7th February 2024 on motorola.in, Flipkart, and retail stores Offers: Up to ₹750 off with exchange

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The moto g24 Power uses an IP52-rated design which is dust and splash-resistant and comes in two color variants – Glacier Blue, and Ink Blue which you can see in the images below. The front side sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The rear side has a dual camera setup as you can see, the moto g24 Power is a 50 MP Quad Pixel main camera paired with a 2 MP macro as a secondary while the front side equips a 16 MP selfie camera which is an upgrade from the moto g24’s 8 MP camera. The moto g24 Power is a bumped-up model of its sibling moto g24 with a larger battery, faster charging, and an enhanced selfie camera.

Other features on the smartphone include 4G connectivity a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone highlights its large 6,000 mAh battery and a huge 128 GB storage at this price point which is a great addition for this segment.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers volume controls and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray that supports microSD card.

The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), a 3.5 mm jack, and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and Dolby Atmos branding. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for audio enhancements and also stereo loudspeakers for louder and better sound.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The moto g24 Power also runs the Android 14 operating system with MyUX. The interface doesn’t come with moto additions and perks including moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, or Family Space, as we saw on its upper-end sibling moto g34 5G. You also get a near-stock interface for a clean Android experience with very minimal pre-installed apps while the brand claims to offer three years of security updates which is good.

The user interface offers a smoother performance, thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate. Although Android 14 is layered with moto’s My UX which usually comes with added features in the upper segment, we didn’t find much from the UI, no extra moto apps are installed to control the smartphone aside from the moto App launcher, moto widgets, and moto gestures, while you get a plain Android with least apps.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The moto g24 Power packs a midrange 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting a 33W TurboPower fast charging. You get two RAM options with the same 128 GB storage – it comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with RAM Boost feature up to +8 GB extended RAM and there’s a large 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC is clocked up to 2.0 GHz and comes with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 (2-core) GPU clocked at 1,000 MHz. The Helio G85 features 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). With two performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores, the smartphone offers good performance falling just below the 6nm Snapdragon 680 but surpassing the Helio G80. There’s a slight improvement over the Helio G80, although the real-world difference may not be significant.

For gamers, the GPU provides a decent gaming experience for this budget, expect to run games in medium to mid-high graphics settings. The 90 Hz refresh rate offers a smoother and more responsive user interface while gaming at this price point.

Cameras

The moto g24 Power boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear side identical to what we saw on the moto g34 5G. The camera equips a 50 MP f/1.8 main shooter paired with a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera while the front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfies and video calling needs. It doesn’t come with a third camera which is usually an ultra-wide angle lens. However, for this budget, we can’t expect additional cameras, the smartphone mainly relies on the primary 50 MP camera for photography which produces some promising results.

The device comes with Pro mode, Night Vision mode, Portrait, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow motion. At the same time, innovative features like dual-video recording, Spot Color shots, smile-to-capture functionality, and gesture-based selfies are reserved for its upper-end siblings in a higher budget, which you won’t find on the moto g24 Power. We took some samples from its camera, here are the moto g 24 Power camera results.

moto g24 Power Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The moto g24 Power boasts an impressive 6,000 mAh battery that not only offers substantial capacity but also supports rapid 33W TurboPower charging. You get a 1,000 mAh more capacity than average smartphones using a typical 5,000 mAh battery. This gives the moto g24 Power an advantage in terms of battery life. Plus, an HD+ display will consume less power eventually extending the battery runtimes. For a 6,000 mAh battery, you can expect a life of up to 2 – 3 days, depending on the usage patterns.

The 6,000 mAh battery also supports faster 33W TurboPower charging which helps in charging the battery much faster compared to an 18W fast charging. In this segment, where speed and efficiency are essential, the moto g24 Power emerges as a clear winner, leading the competition in both charging speed and battery performance.

Verdict – moto g24 Power

The moto g24 Power offers a compelling package with standout features especially its larger battery (6,000 mAh), faster charging (33W), more storage (128 GB), and immersive audio experience through its Dolby stereo speakers. Aside from these, there’s a smooth 90 Hz display, IP52 water-resistant rating, a decent 50 MP shooter, and Android 14 perks with a clean interface. Overall, the moto g24 Power is a noteworthy contender in its price range starting at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

moto g24 Power – Where To Buy

The moto g24 Power starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the 8 GB RAM variant is ₹1,000 more and it will be available on Flipkart.

