Xiaomi has collaborated with the camera lens manufacturer Leica hinting at the launch of its flagship Xiaomi 14 Series smartphones. Xiaomi India has teased the partnership on X (formerly Twitter) under the hashtag #XiaomixLeica to redefine smartphone photography.

Xiaomi India tweeted, “#Xiaomi has been at the forefront of Smartphone innovation, while #Leica has built a legacy of excellence in iconic cameras. Get ready to reimagine smartphone photography with a partnership that pushes boundaries. ✨ Stay tuned for something revolutionary. #XiaomixLeica”.

With this collaboration, the company may bring advanced camera technology through Leica for its upcoming premium smartphones which are likely to be from the Xiaomi 14 Series. The teaser has fueled speculation regarding the potential debut of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra at MWC 2024 or the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in India.

Announcing the partnership, Xiaomi India, posted, “Our partnership has diligently crafted something extraordinary behind the scenes, poised to redefine the possibilities of smartphone cameras. Brace yourself to embark on this transformative journey, as Xiaomi and Leica’s co-engineering collaboration reshapes the landscape of imagery technology.”