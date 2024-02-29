LAVA is all set to release its latest Blaze series smartphone – the LAVA Blaze Curve in India on 5th March. A major highlight of the upcoming smartphone is its 120 Hz curved AMOLED display promising users an immersive viewing experience.

LAVA has teased some features of the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter), the tweets say, “Blaze Curve: It’s time to stand out with the most Curve-O-lutionary launch of the year featuring its 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display. Segment First LPDDR5 8GB RAM to give you Curve-O-lutionary powers. This Curve-O-lution feels like a revolution with Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Launching on 5th March, 12 PM | Amazon Specials #BlazeCurve #LavaBlazeCurve #CurveOlution #AmazonSpecials #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian.”

Blaze Curve: It’s time to stand out with the most Curve-O-lutionary launch of the year featuring its 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display. Launching on 5th March, 12 PM | Amazon Specials #BlazeCurve #LavaBlazeCurve #CurveOlution #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/OjgmbNfr7r — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) February 28, 2024

The LAVA Blaze Curve will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM) alongwith 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage and will run on a nearly stock Android without any bloatware. It will also feature a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display which is the primary highlight of the smartphone.

The teasers reveal that the smartphone will come with a 64 MP Sony sensor in a triple camera setup and Dolby Atmos support. Other details regarding the camera setup and battery specifications are yet to be disclosed by the company.

The LAVA Blaze Curve’s aesthetics draw inspiration from its predecessor, the LAVA Agni 2, sporting a Green color reminiscent of the Agni 2 model. As for the pricing of the LAVA Blaze Curve, it is expected to be somewhere around ₹20,000 or less considering the launch price of the LAVA Agni 2 5G which is ₹21,999.

The LAVA Blaze Curve will be sold on Amazon.in, more details will be shared soon once the smartphone is launched in the country, so stay tuned.