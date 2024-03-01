Nokia G42 5G, which was launched last year, now comes in a 4 GB RAM variant priced at ₹9,999. The smartphone was initially launched in two models: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, now a third variant has been added i.e. 4 GB + 128 GB storage.

The Nokia G42 5G is an affordable smartphone featuring a 6.56-inch 90 Hz HD+ display (1,612 x 720 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, triple rear cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), 8 MP front camera, 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G octa-core SoC, 5,000 mAh with up to 3 days battery life, 20W fast charging, and more.

The smartphone comes with an IP52 dust and splash-resistant design and is available in So Purple, So Grey, and So Pink color variants. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, Vice President – India & APAC at HMD Global, said, “We are delighted to launch our new Nokia G42 5G smartphone variant in India on International Women’s Day 2024. This feature-rich and sustainably designed device represents the company’s commitment to providing innovation and progressive tech that empowers our customers. We would also want you to look forward to a great line-up of additional devices coming soon.”

The price for the Nokia G42 5G with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹9,999 and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and HMD.com with its first sale starting on Women’s Day i.e. 8th March 2024.

Nokia G42 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers