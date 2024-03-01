Infinix India has launched its latest Smart 8 series smartphone in the entry-level segment, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is priced in India at ₹7,799 and comes with features like a 90 Hz display, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 50 MP dual cameras with Quad LED Ring flash, 8 MP selfie with LED flash, 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus is a budget smartphone featuring a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and Magic Ring that offers Face Unlock, Background Call, Charging Animation, Charge Completion Reminder, and Low Battery Reminder. It comes with a timber texture finish on the back and comes in three color options – Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The smartphone is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU (680 MHz), 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+4 GB extended RAM), 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage (microSD card up to 2 TB), and a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 13 Go Edition with XOS 13 interface on top.

Cameras include a 50 MP rear as the primary and a secondary AI camera with Quad LED Ring flash making a dual camera setup while the front side includes an 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Infinix Smart 8 is priced at ₹7,799 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and will be available from 9th March 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart. With the exchange offer, the smartphone will be available for ₹6,999.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹7,799 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹7,799 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 9th March 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart

9th March 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart Offers: Available at ₹6,999 using exchange offers

