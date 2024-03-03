motorola India recently introduced its new moto g Series smartphone – the moto g04, an affordable smartphone starting at ₹6,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) and is packed with features like 90 Hz punch-hole display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, IP52 water-repellent design, Android 14, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our moto g04 review.

moto g04 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams

6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams Software & Updates: Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates

Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates CPU: 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Single 16 MP f/2.2 primary camera, LED Flash

Single 16 MP f/2.2 primary camera, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio Sensors: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer

Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A)

5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A) Colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange

Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange Price: ₹6,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage), ₹7,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

₹6,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage), ₹7,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage) Availability: 22nd February 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and other retail stores

22nd February 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and other retail stores Offers: Additional ₹750 off on exchange

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The moto g04 is an entry-level budget smartphone with an IP52 water-repellent design, a thickness of 7.99 mm, and 178.8 grams weight. It is available in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. The moto g04 sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

On the rear side, you can see a single camera with a 16 MP f/2.2 while the front side equips a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for audio enhancements and also stereo loudspeakers for louder and better sound.

Moving to the sides, you get volume controls and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner on the right side while the left side has a dual 4G SIM tray that supports a microSD card expansion. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), a 3.5 mm jack, and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and Dolby Atmos branding.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The moto g04 runs the Android 14 operating system with MyUX. You also get a near-stock interface for a clean Android experience with very minimal pre-installed apps while the brand claims to offer three years of security updates which is good. The interface doesn’t come with moto additions and perks including moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, or Family Space, as we saw on its upper-end sibling moto g34 5G.

The user interface offers a smoother performance, thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate. Although Android 14 is layered with moto’s My UX which usually comes with added features in the upper segment, we didn’t find much from the UI, no extra moto apps are installed to control the smartphone aside from the moto App launcher, moto widgets, and moto gestures, while you get a plain Android with least apps which can be a plus point if you don’t like bloatware.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood, the moto g04 is equipped with a 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +8 GB RAM Boost (16 GB RAM total), and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card (dedicated).

The UNISOC T606 is a 12nm midrange SoC with eight cores clocked up to 1.6 GHz and is paired with ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) GPU. The T606 equips 8 x Cortex CPUs (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores are clocked at 1.6 GHz and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 are cores clocked at 1.6 GHz.

You get two RAM and storage models to choose from, it comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It supports the RAM Boost feature with up to +8 GB extended RAM and a microSD card expansion.

For gamers, the GPU provides a good gaming experience for this budget, expect to run games in medium to mid-high graphics settings. The 90 Hz refresh rate offers a smoother and more responsive user interface while gaming at this price point.

Cameras

Moving to its cameras, the moto g04 packs a single camera on both ends, the rear side has a 16 MP f/2.2 camera while the front side has a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera. You get a very basic pair of cameras on the smartphone, so don’t expect much from it. For this budget, you can’t expect additional cameras, the smartphone mainly relies on the 16 MP camera for photography with good results.

The device comes with Pro mode, Night Vision mode, Portrait, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow motion. At the same time, innovative features like dual-video recording, Spot Color shots, smile-to-capture functionality, and gesture-based selfies are available on higher-end motorola smartphones. We took some samples from its camera, here are the moto g24 camera results.

moto g04 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The moto g04 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging (5V, 3A). It has an HD+ display which consumes less power extending the battery runtimes. For a 5,000 mAh battery, you can expect a life of up to 2 days, depending on the usage patterns. The charging speed, even though not 18W or more, it’s still better than the standard 10W charging you see in this segment.

Verdict – moto g04

The moto g04 offers a decent set of features with great value for money. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a smooth 90 Hz display, an IP52 water-resistant design, and a clean Android 14. Overall, the moto g04 is a good choice if you are looking for a budget smartphone with fairly good features in its price range. The moto g04 starts at ₹6,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and is also available in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for ₹1,000 more.

moto g04 – Where To Buy

The moto g04 starts at a price of ₹6,999 for its base variant i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and ₹7,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone is available on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and other retail stores.

