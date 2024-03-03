In a recent announcement, realme India has unveiled a special feature set to debut on its upcoming smartphone, the narzo 70 Pro 5G. One of the major highlights of this smartphone will be Air Gesture support promising users a new level of interaction and convenience. The realme narzo 70 5G is scheduled for launch this March and the company has started teasing its features including the IMX890 OIS camera and fewer pre-installed apps.

The new Air Gesture feature on the realme narzo 70 Pro 5G will enable users to control various phone functions without physically touching the screen. With over ten gesture options, it replicates standard screen interactions found on Android devices, all achieved through intuitive hand gestures.

realme emphasizes the practicality of the Air Gesture feature in everyday situations where physical contact with the phone may not be feasible or convenient. Air Gesture offers a seamless alternative for navigating your device effortlessly, whether your hands are wet, during meal times, or when your hands are soiled.

The Air Gesture is compatible with third-party applications, particularly in video-related scenarios. Users can engage with their favorite content effortlessly by employing simple gestures, such as giving a thumb-up to Like a video or making an ‘OK’ gesture to add it to their favorites.

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and to be running Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and various other retail channels.

