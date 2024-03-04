Nothing announced that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will be manufactured in India, the company has revealed plans to manufacture the Phone (2a) in the country highlighting its commitment to supporting local industries, fostering economic growth, and generating employment opportunities. Nothing has already announced the launch date of its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) which is scheduled for 5th March.

By choosing India as a manufacturing hub for the Phone (2a), Nothing aims to capitalize on the country’s extensive manufacturing infrastructure while contributing to the development of the local economy. This follows the successful manufacturing of the Phone (1) and the Phone (2a) in India at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh has been announced as the brand ambassador for Nothing’s smartphone lineup. The company will unveil its latest smartphone during a live-streamed event from an in-person gathering in Delhi.

Regarding the design, the company, “The designed for India, Nothing Phone (2a) has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, and incorporating all of Nothing’s design innovation, expertise, and craftsmanship. Phone (2a) will leverage some of the most beloved features from Phone (2), ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.”

The Nothing Phone (2a) is poised to deliver a seamless user experience, powered by a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek. The design was teased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on 27th February. Rumors suggest that, it will come with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP 1/1.5-inch ISOCELL S5KGN9 primary camera, a 50 MP JN1 ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP IMX615 selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone (2a) will be sold in India on Flipkart with early sign-ups on the Nothing website offering a ₹2,000 discount during the sale. Nothing also announced the #THE100 Drops initiative last week, which signifies the first locations where the Phone (2a) will be available for purchase. Moreover, registrants who successfully refer others stand a chance to attend the exclusive launch event in Delhi. One lucky winner will also receive a complimentary Nothing Phone (2a) as per the company.