WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called chat interoperability that will allow users to send messages to third-party apps like Signal or Telegram. This feature comes in response to Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, which aim to foster communication between different messaging platforms within a six-month timeframe.

According to insights from WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently in the process of developing a dedicated section for third-party chats, which is available in the beta version 2.24.5.18. Notably, this feature will be optional, requiring users to manually activate it to access its functionalities.

WhatsApp will implement three precautionary measures before using this feature:

Users will receive a notification indicating that they are messaging someone outside of WhatsApp emphasizing potential differences in end-to-end encryption standards.

A warning about the increased risk of spam and scams in third-party chats will be displayed.

Users will be informed that third-party apps may handle their data differently from WhatsApp’s policies.

The new chat interoperability feature will enable WhatsApp users to exchange messages with individuals who are not using the platform but are instead on services like Telegram or Signal. These conversations will be organized under a separate inbox within the chats tab, as indicated by leaked screenshots.

Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp, confirmed to Wired magazine the imminent arrival of the chat interoperability feature. Brouwer outlined that, initially, the feature will focus on text messages, pictures, voice messages, and videos, with plans to expand to calls and group chats in the future. He explained that the approach involves allowing third-party clients to connect directly to WhatsApp’s infrastructure and exchange messages with WhatsApp clients, leveraging the platform’s existing client-server architecture.

WhatsApp recently unveiled four new text formatting options – Bulleted Lists, Numbered Lists, Block Quote, and Inline Code joining with the existing formatting features – Bold, Italic, Strike-through, and Monospace. Many exciting features have been added to WhatsApp including View Once feature, Spam Filter, Secret Code for Chat Lock, WhatsApp Channels, Edit Messages, Chat Lock, Passkeys support, Proxy support, and support for multiple accounts among others. As WhatsApp continues to evolve in compliance with regulatory frameworks and user demands, the third-party chats feature represents a significant step towards enhancing communication flexibility across various messaging platforms.