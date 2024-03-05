Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced eSIM services for its prepaid customers in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Goa aiming to offer faster and eco-friendly connectivity. According to the company, the eSIM technology enhances connectivity and promotes sustainability by reducing the need for physical SIM cards.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Agarwal, Business Head – Mumbai, Vodafone Idea, said, “At Vi, we prioritize introducing services and offerings that enhance convenience and value for our customers. Adopting eSIM technology underscores our commitment to meeting the changing needs of our customers while harnessing advanced technologies for a more sustainable future.”

How to activate Vi eSIM on your device

For existing customers, initiate the eSIM activation process by sending a text message with ‘eSIM’ followed by a space and your registered email address to 199.

Upon receiving a confirmation SMS, reply with ‘ESIMY’ within 15 minutes.

Provide consent during a verification call.

Receive a QR Code via email and scan it in your device’s Settings -> Mobile Data -> Add data plan.

Activate your eSIM within 30 minutes.

For new customers, visit the nearest Vi store with valid identity proof and follow the activation process for a seamless experience. Alternatively, utilize the online journey available on myvi.in for prepaid subscribers.

The Vi eSIM is compatible on the following devices

Apple: iPhone XR and newer models

iPhone XR and newer models Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, and more

Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, and more Motorola: Razr, Next Gen Razr, Edge 40

Razr, Next Gen Razr, Edge 40 Google: Pixel 3 and later

Pixel 3 and later Vivo: Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro Nokia: G60 & X30

Eligible Vi customers can update their email ID by sending an SMS to 199. After registration, it may take up to 48 hours to avail the eSIM service via SMS. Customers are encouraged to visit Vi’s official website or reach out to their nearest ViStore for additional details and assistance.