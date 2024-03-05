Instagram has unveiled a series of updates to its Direct Messages (DM) feature, aimed at offering users greater flexibility, personalization, and organization within their message inbox. New updates in DM include editing messages, pin chats to the top of the inbox, toggling read receipts, personalized chats with more themes, and saving favorite stickers for enhancing replies.

Now, users can edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them in DM. Whether it’s fixing a typo or refining the message content, this feature enables quick and hassle-free editing. Simply press and hold the Sent message, then select ‘Edit’ from the dropdown menu to make the desired changes.

To prioritize important conversations, Instagram is introducing the option to pin up to three groups or 1:1 chats to the top of the inbox. Users can easily access these pinned chats for seamless communication. To pin a chat, swipe left or tap and hold the chat, then tap ‘Pin’. Unpinning a thread is equally simple and can be done at any time.

Users can choose to enable or disable read receipts for all chats or specific ones. This gives individuals greater control over their privacy and messaging experience. To adjust read receipts settings, navigate to account settings, tap ‘Messages and story replies’ and toggle read receipts On or Off as desired.

Instagram now allows users to save their favorite stickers in DMs for easy access. Additionally, when replying to a message, users can include stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages to enhance their responses. This feature adds creativity and depth to conversations, making them more engaging and expressive.

To add a touch of personality to conversations, Instagram has added a variety of new themes including Love (soon to be animated), Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Users can select their preferred theme to set the mood for their chat. To change the theme, tap the chat name, navigate to themes, and choose from the available options.

Announcing the updates, Meta posted, “We are continuously enhancing the messaging experience on Instagram to ensure it remains a delightful and private platform for people to connect. Stay tuned for more exciting features coming soon.”