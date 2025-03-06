Acer is gearing up to enter the Indian smartphone market, with its first devices launching on 25th March 2025. The announcement follows last year’s partnership between Indkal Technologies and Acer Incorporated to bring Acer-branded smartphones to India.

Originally expected to debut in late 2024, Acer’s smartphone lineup is now officially teased through a promotional poster. The image features an astronaut floating in space, encircled by a glowing ring, with the tagline ‘The Next Horizon’ and the Acer logo prominently displayed.

During the initial announcement, the company stated that Acer smartphones would be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹50,000, aiming to offer premium-quality devices with powerful specifications, advanced hardware, and cutting-edge software.

Earlier this year, two models – Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 – were briefly listed on Acer India’s website under the Acerpure branding. These appeared to be budget 4G smartphones featuring a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, an HD+ display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, whether these will be part of the upcoming launch remains unclear.

Acer smartphones will be sold on Amazon.in post launch. More details about the devices are expected in the coming weeks.

Source (Amazon.in)