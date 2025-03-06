Launched recently, the vivo T4x 5G is the company’s latest addition to its vivo T series and is also the successor to last year’s vivo T3x 5G in India. The major highlight of the smartphone is its largest battery in the segment – 6,500 mAh with 44W fast charging (a jump from 6,000 mAh from its predecessor). Here’s what we’ve got to say in our initial impressions of the newly launched vivo T4x 5G.

vivo T4x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and splash-resistant, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification

6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and splash-resistant, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification Software: FunTouch OS 15, Android 15 operating system

FunTouch OS 15, Android 15 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card

128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 4k video recording (30 fps), Ring Light LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 4k video recording (30 fps), Ring Light LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.05

8 MP f/2.05 Others: USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 6,500 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

6,500 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Pronto Purple, Marine Blue

Pronto Purple, Marine Blue Price: ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 12th March 2025 on Flipkart.com

12th March 2025 on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank cards during first sale

₹1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank cards during first sale Buy Link: Get vivo T4x 5G on Flipkart.com

The vivo T4x 5G, which is priced at ₹12,999 (combined with offers), features a 6,500 mAh battery, the largest in its segment paired with 44W fast charging. The smartphone also highlights its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 fastest in its class based on the AnTuTu benchmarks, a military-grade durability and IP64 design, a 50 MP AI camera, FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and more.

This time, vivo has replaced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, promising better efficiency and performance. The Dimensity 7300 is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU and comes in 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

In terms of design, the rear side showcases elegant patterns that shimmer under sunlight as you can see in the images below. The overall design exudes a premium feel, featuring a glass-like finish on the back. While it’s not actual glass, it still delivers an elegant and stylish appearance.

The device offers an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has received MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. You get two color options – Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. The front sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution (2,408 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,050 nits, (identical to its predecessor). It also supports smooth touch operation even with wet or greasy hands.

It continues to use dual cameras – a 50 MP main camera + a 2 MP depth sensor along with a Ring Light LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou.

The right side includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, along with volume controls positioned just above. On the left, there’s a dual SIM tray supporting 5G connectivity while the bottom comes with a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers (one integrated into the earpiece) delivering up to 400% volume, and a microphone.

The vivo T4x 5G runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, with a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. With the new FunTouch OS 15, you get a bunch of new features, especially AI-powered including AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Super Night Mode, AI Documents, and more.

AI Erase – Remove unwanted elements from photos with a simple tap.

– Remove unwanted elements from photos with a simple tap. AI Photo Enhance – Restore sharpness and color to faded images effortlessly.

– Restore sharpness and color to faded images effortlessly. Super Night Mode – Capture crisp, noise-free photos in low-light conditions.

– Capture crisp, noise-free photos in low-light conditions. AI Documents – Instantly convert photos into clear, shareable digital documents.

Other features include Circle to Search which instantly finds information by circling, highlighting, or scribbling over any image, video, or text without taking a screenshot, and AI Screen Translation which converts webpages and text into your preferred language in real-time with Google Lens integration.

Early Verdict – vivo T4x 5G Review

In our initial impressions, the vivo T4x 5G delivers a well-rounded package, featuring the fast Dimensity 7300 for smooth performance, a mammoth-sized 6,500 mAh battery that ensures long-lasting endurance, a military-grade durable design, and a blend of AI-powered FunTouch OS 15 features. More details, including camera samples, performance insights, and gaming tests, will be covered in our in-depth vivo T4x 5G review – stay tuned!

vivo T4x 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo T4x 5G starts at ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹16,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 12th March 2025 on Flipkart.com. Offers include a ₹1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank cards during first sale.

