After teasers, vivo T4x 5G launched in India at ₹12,999 combined with offers and features a 6,500 mAh battery, the largest in its segment paired with 44W fast charging. The smartphone also highlights its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 fastest in its class based on the AnTuTu benchmarks, a military-grade durability and IP64 design, 50 MP AI camera, FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and more.

The vivo T4x 5G is the company’s latest addition to its vivo T series and is also the successor to last year’s vivo T3x 5G in India. The major highlight of the smartphone is its largest battery in the segment – 6,500 mAh with 44W fast charging (a jump from 6,000 mAh from its predecessor).

This time, vivo has replaced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, promising better efficiency and performance. The Dimensity 7300 is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU and comes in 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,050 nits. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has received MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. The phone is available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue color options.

It continues to use dual cameras – a 50 MP main camera + a 2 MP depth sensor along with a Ring Light LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design. It runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, with a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou.

The price for the vivo T4x 5G starts at ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹16,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 12th March 2025 on Flipkart.com. Offers include a ₹1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank cards during first sale.

vivo T4x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 12th March 2025 on Flipkart.com

12th March 2025 on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank cards during first sale

Get vivo T4x 5G on Flipkart.com