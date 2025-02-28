vivo T4x 5G is all set to launch in India on 5th March at 12 PM, the company confirms the launch date alongside its price under ₹12,999. The teaser image shows the smartphone will have the largest battery (likely to be 6,500 mAh capacity) in its segment as the company claims, which is the major highlight, while the price for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will be ₹12,xxx (under ₹12,999).

vivo India has already begun teasing the upcoming vivo T4x 5G, its latest addition to its vivo T series in India. A recent teaser showcases dual rear cameras and a ring LED flash. The vivo T4x 5G is expected to come in two colors as we can see in the teaser image. The teaser also shows an AI label, which means the smartphone will also come with AI features. The company has confirmed that more details about the battery, processor, camera, and durability will be revealed in the coming days.

The new vivo T4x 5G will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the vivo T3x 5G, which launched with a 6,000 mAh battery and recently received a price cut, now starting at ₹12,499. The vivo T4x 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India online e-store, and offline retail stores. Stay tuned for more details for vivo T4x 5G.

Teaser (vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com)