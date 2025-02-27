iQOO India is set to introduce the iQOO Neo 10R in India on 11th March, positioning it as the fastest smartphone in the segment and targeting young gamers. Ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed key details about its display, camera, and battery. Previously, information about the chipset, charging speed, and price range had surfaced online, along with a benchmark listing.

The iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC and will house a large 6,400 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. In terms of gaming, the device will provide a stable 90 fps experience for up to 5 hours. Additionally, a 6,043 mm² vapor cooling chamber and dedicated e-sports mode will enhance performance.

On the front, the device will sport a 1.5K OLED display in a 7.98 mm slim design with 4,500 nits peak brightness, a 3,840 Hz PWM dimming rate, and a 2,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate. The smartphone will be available in Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue color options.

For cameras, the iQOO Neo 10R will feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50 MP Sony sensor sized at 1/1.953-inch and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens while the front camera will house a 32 MP selfie and 4K 60 fps video recording support.

As per some reports, the iQOO Neo 10R has scored over 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark and is expected to launch at a price under ₹30,000. Other expected features are a 6.78-inch 144 Hz screen, dust and water-proof design, and should be available in 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and the iQOO India e-store. Stay tuned for more details as the smartphone goes official next month.