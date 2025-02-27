Instagram is reportedly exploring the launch of a dedicated app for Reels, its short-form video content, as part of its strategy to compete with TikTok. According to a report, the potential app, codenamed Project Ray’, could introduce a vertically scrolling experience similar to TikTok while also supporting videos up to three minutes in length.

As per a report from The Information, Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, informed employees about the project, which aims to enhance the platform’s video content strategy. The app is expected to improve recommendations for both new and existing users in the US.

This development comes as TikTok faces regulatory challenges in the US. The ByteDance-owned platform was initially banned but later granted a temporary extension, allowing it to operate until 5th April 2025. Meanwhile, its parent company is in discussions with the US government regarding a potential partnership with a US-based company to ensure TikTok’s continued availability.

If Instagram moves forward with this plan, this would mark its second app launch in 2025, following the release of Edits, a mobile video editing tool introduced last month. Currently available on iOS, the Edits app provides advanced video editing features such as high-quality video capture, draft management, and customizable camera settings for resolution, frame rate, and dynamic range.

Meta has yet to confirm official details about the standalone Reels app, but if it becomes a reality, it could significantly strengthen Instagram’s position in the short-form video space.