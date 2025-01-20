Meta-owned Instagram has unveiled ‘Edits’, a video editing app designed to streamline the creative process for mobile users. The announcement follows the temporary removal of ByteDance’s video editing app CapCut from major app stores due to the TikTok ban. CapCut services resumed on Sunday, but Instagram’s timing highlights its intent to provide creators with robust alternatives.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the launch on Threads, revealing that ‘Edits’ will debut on iOS next month, with an Android version to follow soon. “This app is for anyone passionate about creating videos on their phones,” Mosseri emphasized, reaffirming Instagram’s dedication to equipping creators with innovative tools amidst industry challenges.

The Edits app is packed with features designed to enhance the video creation process.

Inspiration Tab: A dedicated space for creative ideas

A dedicated space for creative ideas Idea Tracker: Tools to plan and organize content

Tools to plan and organize content High-Quality Camera: Supports Full HD or 2K resolution at 60 fps with HDR capabilities

Supports Full HD or 2K resolution at 60 fps with HDR capabilities Draft Sharing: Collaborate with friends or team members on drafts

Collaborate with friends or team members on drafts Performance Insights: Analyze how videos perform on Instagram post-publication

Edits app introduces an array of professional-grade tools to simplify video creation.

Single-Frame Precision Editing for granular control

Customizable Camera Settings for resolution, framerate, and dynamic range

AI-Powered Image Animation to enhance creativity

Green Screen and Overlays for dynamic storytelling

Audio Enhancements to improve voice clarity and reduce noise

Auto-Generated Captions with customization options

Creators can also enjoy diverse fonts, sounds, filters, stickers, and voice effects for added flair. The app includes a live insights dashboard that provides real-time feedback on content performance.

Engagement metrics for followers and non-followers

Skip rates and other indicators to gauge video success

Content planning tools to align with audience preferences

Edits is now available for free pre-order on the Apple App Store, with a release date of 13th March 2025. The app will also arrive on the Google Play Store shortly after. It requires iOS 15.1 or later for iPhones and iPads, or macOS 12.0 for M1 Macs and newer.