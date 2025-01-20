TikTok announced via X (formerly Twitter) that its services in the United States began restoration on Sunday. This development followed President Donald Trump’s declaration to revive the app’s access after his return to power on Monday. The ByteDance-owned platform thanked President Trump for providing ‘clarity and assurance’ that allowed its service providers to resume operations. TikTok had earlier suspended US operations in compliance with the Biden administration’s ban order.

In its statement, TikTok acknowledged the ongoing restoration of services.

US users started regaining access to its website

The app became partially operational for some users by Sunday evening but remained unavailable for download on US app stores

TikTok expressed appreciation to its service providers, stating, “We thank President Trump for assuring our service providers that they will face no penalties for supporting TikTok, enabling us to reach over 170 million Americans and empower 7 million small businesses. This stands as a victory for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.”

TikTok’s restoration comes amid a recent US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a nationwide ban by 19th January 2025. The court unanimously rejected TikTok’s claim that the law violated its First Amendment rights.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act targeted apps like TikTok, citing national security concerns over potential data misuse by the Chinese government. Court Ruling: The law, passed with bipartisan support and signed by President Joe Biden, was deemed constitutional, addressing national security risks without infringing on free speech.

Justice Gorsuch expressed concerns about classified evidence but supported the decision due to its focus on national security.

President Trump indicated plans to extend the divestiture deadline to negotiate a deal ensuring both TikTok’s survival and national security. He proposed creating a joint venture where the US government would hold a 50% stake, protecting service providers from liability during the transition.

During a rally, Trump remarked, “We have no choice. We have to save it.” This approach contrasts with Trump’s previous term when he sought a direct ban on TikTok. In August 2020, he mandated ByteDance to divest the app but later approved a partnership with Oracle and Walmart.

TikTok began restoring services around 12 PM ET on Sunday, welcoming users back with the message, “Welcome back!” The app credited Trump for enabling its return, although its full functionality has yet to be restored. There is no confirmation about the impact on other ByteDance apps, such as CapCut and Marvel Snap.

TikTok’s partial restoration marks a significant shift in US-China tech relations, with the platform relying on negotiations and a potential joint venture to maintain its presence in the US. The app’s future remains uncertain, but TikTok’s gratitude toward President Trump signals a collaborative path forward amidst ongoing national security concerns.