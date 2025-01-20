OPPO has officially begun teasing the highly anticipated OPPO Find N5, its next-generation foldable flagship smartphone, set to debut in China this February. According to Zhou Yibao, the head of the OPPO Find series, the Find N5 will be the world’s thinnest foldable flagship, pushing the boundaries of smartphone engineering.

Zhou emphasized that the OPPO Find N5’s slim profile represents not just a technical achievement but also the limit of current charging port designs. In a bold comparison, he showcased the device’s thickness alongside the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and revealed that its thickness is equivalent to four bank cards or two 1 Yuan coins.

The OPPO Find N5, codenamed ‘Haiyan’, will be the successor to the OPPO Find N3 launched in 2023 with a 5.8 mm profile. The new device is expected to surpass even the HONOR Magic V3, currently the thinnest foldable phone at 4.35 mm. The Find N5 will continue to support stylus functionality, catering to productivity-focused users. Its titanium body not only ensures durability but also keeps the device lightweight, aligning with its ultra-thin design.

According to earlier leaks, the OPPO Find N5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, promising exceptional performance. It boasts a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens for advanced photography and runs on ColorOS 15. The phone is expected to feature a customized USB Type-C port and pack a 5,700 mAh battery with support with both wired and wireless fast charging.

The Find N5 is poised to set new standards in design and performance. Its emphasis on ultra-thin form, cutting-edge hardware, and innovative features showcases OPPO’s ambition to lead the foldable phone segment. With February just around the corner, excitement is building for the official unveiling of the OPPO Find N5, stay tuned for more updates!