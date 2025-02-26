vivo India has released a new teaser of the upcoming vivo T4x 5G smartphone ahead of its India launch showcasing dual rear cameras and a ring LED flash. The vivo T4x 5G is expected to come with a major highlight – the largest battery in its segment.

As per the teaser, it hints that the upcoming T4x 5G might come with a 6,500 mAh battery under ₹15,000. The teaser also showcases the dual cameras on the rear side with a ring LED flash. The company has confirmed that more details about the battery, processor, camera, and durability will be revealed in the coming days.

The new vivo T4x 5G will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the vivo T3x 5G, which launched with a 6,000 mAh battery and recently received a price cut, now starting at ₹12,499. The vivo T4x 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India online e-store, and offline retail stores. Stay tuned for more details for vivo T4x 5G.

