vivo India is all set to launch its new vivo T4x 5G smartphone in India, teasing the arrival of the device ahead of its official debut later this month. As part of the popular vivo T series, the T4x 5G is expected to come with a major highlight – the largest battery in its segment.

The teaser hints that the upcoming smartphone will feature a substantial 6,500 mAh battery, promising impressive battery life for its users. The vivo T4x 5G is expected to be priced under ₹15,000 and to launch on 20th February.

vivo India has hinted that more details will be revealed in the coming days, including specs such as battery, processor, cameras, and protection features. The new vivo T4x 5G will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the vivo T3x 5G, which launched with a 6,000 mAh battery and recently received a price cut, now starting at ₹12,499.

The vivo T4x 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India online e-store, and offline retail stores. Stay tuned for more details for vivo T4x 5G.

Teaser (vivo.com/in)