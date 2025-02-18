realme has unveiled its newest smartphone, realme P3x 5G in India in the budget-friendly lineup alongside the realme P3 Pro 5G. Highlights of the device include MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, making it the first phone in the market, along with an IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water-resistant design, a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 50 MP camera, 120 Hz display, realme UI 6.0, and more.

The realme P3x 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core SoC, the first smartphone to be equipped with, paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Battery being a major highlight is 6,000 mAh with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

In terms of design, the realme P3x 5G is available in three colors – Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink, with the latter two featuring a vegan leather finish for a premium touch. It comes in a 7.94 mm ultra-slim design with IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water resistance as well as military-grade shock resistance.

Cameras include a 50 MP rear along with a secondary camera and an 8 MP selfie on the front. The phone runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0. Other features include 5G connectivity, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS.

The realme P3x 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹14,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 28th February 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Offers include ₹1,000 bank offer for early buyers.

