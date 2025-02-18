realme India has launched its latest smartphone – the realme P3 Pro 5G in India marking a significant milestone in the mid-range segment. The device is the first in its category to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. The device also flaunts its segment’s first quad curve AMOLED display and glow-in-the-dark design along with other key highlights including a 6,000 mAh battery, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant rating, and more. The announcement was made alongside the launch of its realme P3x 5G smartphone.

The realme P3 Pro 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC for the first time in the segment. The new chipset results in a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 40% improvement in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor. The phone has already recorded an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 800K, indicating a powerful and smooth user experience with seamless multitasking.

Moreover, the SoC is laced with an Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB storage. It incorporates Aerospace VC Cooling System, featuring the largest 6,050 mm² VC cooling area in its segment to dissipate the heat. Additionally, the device features GT Boost technology, co-developed with KRAFTON, making it a top choice for BGMI and esports gaming enthusiasts. AI-powered features like Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control enable console-level precision and responsiveness.

The realme P3 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch Quad-Curved EdgeFlow AMOLED display with 1.6mm ultra-narrow bezels, 1.5K Resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 3,840 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming. The Nebula Glow variant showcases a ‘Nebula Design’ with a celluloid texture and luminous color-changing fiber that absorbs light and glows in the dark. The design is inspired by the dynamic nature of nebulas and the interaction of ultraviolet light with cosmic dust as per realme. It is also available in Saturn Brown and Galaxy Purple color options.

The smartphone houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery combined with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 on top. Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 OIS rear camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor as the secondary while the front side has a 16 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor.

The realme P3 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and ₹26,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 25th February 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹2,000 bank offer or ₹2,000 exchange offer, and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

