realme is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the realme P3 Pro, in India on 18th February. The company has officially confirmed the launch, positioning the device as a performance-driven powerhouse in the mid-range segment. The realme P3 Pro 5G will be the first smartphone in its category to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, promising a significant leap in efficiency and performance.

As per the teaser, the realme P3 Pro 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC, a chipset built on the advanced 4nm TSMC process. This translates to a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 40% enhancement in GPU capabilities over its predecessor. With an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 800K, the device is expected to deliver ultra-smooth multitasking, quicker app launches, and a seamless user experience.

realme has also confirmed that the P3 Pro 5G will debut a segment-first Quad-Curved EdgeFlow Display. Battery life is another highlight, with the realme P3 Pro 5G housing a massive 6,000 mAh Titan Battery along with support for 80W super fast charging.

To enhance gaming performance, the P3 Pro 5G incorporates an Aerospace VC Cooling System, boasting the largest 6,050 mm² VC cooling area in its segment. This helps dissipate heat efficiently, allowing sustained high-frame-rate gaming without performance drops.

Additionally, the phone features GT Boost technology, co-developed with KRAFTON, making it an ideal choice for BGMI enthusiasts. Features like AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control enable console-level precision and responsiveness, elevating the gaming experience.

As with other realme devices, the P3 Pro 5G will be sold on realme’s official website and Flipkart.com following its launch. Stay tuned for more details as the launch date approaches.