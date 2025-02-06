Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced BSNL Intertainment (BiTV), a new Internet TV service in collaboration with OTTplay, India’s leading streaming platform aggregator. The service offers BSNL mobile users free access to over 450 live TV channels, along with movies, web series, and documentaries in multiple languages.

BSNL Intertainment (BiTV) was first piloted in Pondicherry and is now available nationwide. The platform provides users with content from a wide range of OTT platforms, including Bhaktiflix, Shortfundly, Kanccha Lannka, STAGE, OM TV, Playflix, Fancode, Distro, Hubhopper, and Runn TV.

The service offers access to 450+ live TV channels, including premium ones, along with movies, web series, and documentaries in multiple languages. Users can enjoy seamless streaming on BSNL’s secure, high-speed mobile internet with an easy activation process through the BSNL FMS portal.

How to Activate BSNL Intertainment (BiTV)

Visit the FMS portal: www.fms.bsnl.in

Select your state and choose BiTV provider (OTTplay)

Enter your registered mobile number (RMN) and submit OTP

Download the OTTplay app via the link in SMS or from Google Play Store / App Store

Log in using your registered mobile number and start streaming!

This collaboration between BSNL and OTTplay aims to enhance digital inclusion by offering quality entertainment to users without geographical or financial barriers. By leveraging BSNL’s telecom infrastructure and OTTplay’s vast content catalog, this initiative is set to redefine entertainment consumption in India.

Speaking at the launch event, BSNL CMD Robert J Ravi I.T.S stated, “With BiTV, BSNL, in collaboration with its partners, is empowering customers to enjoy entertainment “anytime, anywhere’ at no cost, regardless of their plan. BiTV reflects BSNL’s commitment to digital inclusion, making it one of the first telecom providers to drive innovation with this transformative service.”

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder & CEO of OTTplay, stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with BSNL for the launch of BiTV. This partnership grants BSNL users exclusive access to a vast library of premium content, enhancing their entertainment experience. From movies and TV shows to exclusive offerings, our goal is to provide world-class entertainment. Alongside BSNL, we strive to redefine entertainment services in the region, ensuring seamless access to high-quality content anytime, anywhere.”