Ola Electric has unveiled the Ola Roadster X Series, its first entry-level electric motorcycle, following the launch of the Roadster series last year. The new lineup, which includes the Ola Roadster X and Ola Roadster X+, features advanced design, improved performance, and a competitive price range, making electric motorcycles more accessible.

Ola Roadster X Series Highlights

Aerodynamic Build: Designed for an ideal ride triangle with a sleek and clean aesthetic.

Designed for an ideal ride triangle with a sleek and clean aesthetic. Storage Innovation: Features a small boot space for carrying the charger – a first for electric motorcycles.

Features a small boot space for carrying the charger – a first for electric motorcycles. Flat Cable Design: Industry-first feature for enhanced durability & lightweight structure.

Industry-first feature for enhanced durability & lightweight structure. Mid-Drive Motor: Integrates MCU and single ABS with brake-by-wire technology.

Integrates MCU and single ABS with brake-by-wire technology. High-Capacity Battery: Ensures longer range per charge.

Ensures longer range per charge. Powered by MoveOS 5: Brings new smart features for a seamless riding experience.

The Ola Roadster X Series comes equipped with a 4.3-inch color LCD screen, providing a clear and modern interface for riders. Its all-LED lighting enhances visibility and energy efficiency, making night rides safer. The motorcycle also features cruise control and reverse mode, adding convenience for urban and highway riding.

With 53% more peak power than the Gen 1 model, it delivers a more powerful performance, while 10% better energy efficiency ensures longer rides on a single charge. Additionally, costs have been reduced by 31%, making this electric motorcycle more affordable without compromising on innovation and quality.

The Ola Roadster X Series is available in five color options – Ceramic White, Pine Green, Industrial Silver, Stellar Blue, and Anthracite.

Ola Roadster X

2.5 kWh model: 7kW peak power, 252 KM IDC range, 118 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in 3.1s.

3.5 kWh model: Improved battery efficiency.

4.5 kWh model: Higher capacity for extended range.

Ola Roadster X+

Upgraded performance with a front disk brake

4.5 kWh model: 11kW peak power, 252 KM IDC range, 125 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in 2.7s.

11kW peak power, 252 KM IDC range, 125 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in 2.7s. 9.1 kWh model (with 4,680 Bharat Cell from Ola Gigafactory): Same 11 kW peak power, 125 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, massive 501 KM IDC range.

Ola Roadster X Series Price in India, Availability, & Offers