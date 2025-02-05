Ola Electric has unveiled the Ola Roadster X Series, its first entry-level electric motorcycle, following the launch of the Roadster series last year. The new lineup, which includes the Ola Roadster X and Ola Roadster X+, features advanced design, improved performance, and a competitive price range, making electric motorcycles more accessible.
Ola Roadster X Series Highlights
- Aerodynamic Build: Designed for an ideal ride triangle with a sleek and clean aesthetic.
- Storage Innovation: Features a small boot space for carrying the charger – a first for electric motorcycles.
- Flat Cable Design: Industry-first feature for enhanced durability & lightweight structure.
- Mid-Drive Motor: Integrates MCU and single ABS with brake-by-wire technology.
- High-Capacity Battery: Ensures longer range per charge.
- Powered by MoveOS 5: Brings new smart features for a seamless riding experience.
The Ola Roadster X Series comes equipped with a 4.3-inch color LCD screen, providing a clear and modern interface for riders. Its all-LED lighting enhances visibility and energy efficiency, making night rides safer. The motorcycle also features cruise control and reverse mode, adding convenience for urban and highway riding.
With 53% more peak power than the Gen 1 model, it delivers a more powerful performance, while 10% better energy efficiency ensures longer rides on a single charge. Additionally, costs have been reduced by 31%, making this electric motorcycle more affordable without compromising on innovation and quality.
The Ola Roadster X Series is available in five color options – Ceramic White, Pine Green, Industrial Silver, Stellar Blue, and Anthracite.
Ola Roadster X
- 2.5 kWh model: 7kW peak power, 252 KM IDC range, 118 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in 3.1s.
- 3.5 kWh model: Improved battery efficiency.
- 4.5 kWh model: Higher capacity for extended range.
Ola Roadster X+
Upgraded performance with a front disk brake
- 4.5 kWh model: 11kW peak power, 252 KM IDC range, 125 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in 2.7s.
- 9.1 kWh model (with 4,680 Bharat Cell from Ola Gigafactory): Same 11 kW peak power, 125 kmph top speed, 0 – 40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, massive 501 KM IDC range.
Ola Roadster X Series Price in India, Availability, & Offers
- Price (Ola Roadster X): ₹74,999 (2.5 kWh), ₹84,999 (3.5 kWh), ₹94,999 (4.5 kWh)
- Price (Ola Roadster X+): ₹1,04,999 (4.5 kWh), ₹1,54,999 (9.1 kWh)
- Availability: Orders open now, delivery starts mid-March 2025
- Offers: Starts at ₹74,999 (introductory price) valid for 7 days (prices will increase by ₹15,000 after the offer ends)