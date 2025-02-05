The Ministry of Railways has introduced SwaRail, a SuperApp designed to integrate multiple railway services into a single, easy-to-use platform. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app aims to streamline railway-related services while eliminating the need for multiple apps.

Key Highlights of SwaRail

One-Stop Railway Platform: Users can access multiple services without switching between different apps.

Users can access multiple services without switching between different apps. Single Sign-On (SSO): Log in once to use all services, including IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App.

Log in once to use all services, including IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App. Beta Testing Phase: Users can test the app and provide feedback for improvements.

The SwaRail app is available to download on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store (first-come, first-served basis).

SwaRail integrates various public-facing railway applications, offering features such as:

Reserved & Unreserved Ticket Booking

Platform Ticket Booking

PNR & Train Status Tracking

Parcel & Freight Inquiry

Food Orders on Trains

Rail Madad (Complaint Management)

SwaRail App User-Friendly Features

All-in-One Access: No need for separate apps for ticket booking, train schedules, or inquiries.

No need for separate apps for ticket booking, train schedules, or inquiries. Integrated PNR Status Checks: View related train details directly.

View related train details directly. Easy Onboarding: Existing RailConnect and UTS Mobile App users can log in without creating a new account.

Existing RailConnect and UTS Mobile App users can log in without creating a new account. Secure Login Options: Supports m-PIN and biometric authentication for convenience.

SwaRail is currently in its beta phase, with the Ministry of Railways actively collecting user feedback to refine the app before its full rollout. This ensures a smooth and efficient experience for all users.

How to Download SwaRail App

SwaRail is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store during the beta phase. Access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

With SwaRail, Indian Railways is taking a significant step toward digitizing railway services and improving convenience for millions of passengers.